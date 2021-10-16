Mila Kunis, sexy witch

From an almost anonymous face, in a short time, he conquered the most glossy covers, the most acclaimed directors and the heart of a young man (i.e. Ashton Kutcher) engaged with one of the most famous Hollywood stars. She is Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian charm that captivates and a talent that grew quickly between films. From 7 March we will see her take on the role of the witch Theodora ne The great and mighty Oz, the new Disney movie license plate Sam Raimi. But forget curved noses, buboes and brooms.

Kunis, in fantasy, is in fact a witch sexy and charming, an image that does not differ so much from reality. In fact, her fashion story speaks clearly. The actress seeks charm and elegance with mini dress that mark the point of life giving her almost a bon ton allure, only to discover her sexy soul with necklines and transparencies. Her strong point is certainly not height, but the actress knows how to help herself with plateau and vertiginous heels.

Tulle, lace and drapery embroider evening dresses for special occasions, when she does not allow herself to be wrapped in sheath dresses that highlight her silhouette. She prefers plain colored dresses to multicolor patterns and dresses without ever daring with showy combinations.

