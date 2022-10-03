Mila Kunis shares family secrets, they don’t shower daily and they keep their bathroom doors open

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis They made big headlines when they announced they were getting back together, and have been ever since.

not closed doors



They now have 2 children, 7-year-old Wyatt, and a 5-year-old son, Dimitri, and they have a very peculiar rule at home: no closed doors, not even in the bathroom.

The doors are always open

In an effort to have a transparent relationship as a family, the two have made a pact to keep the doors open throughout the house, Mila told E News, “The doors are always open, there is no room.” closed doors. .”

She never thought she could use the bathroom with the door open

Mila explained by saying that “for better or worse, as a family, we embody bodily function as a very standard norm. I never thought I would be the person who could go to the bathroom with the door open.” I continued, but when she lived with Ashton, Wyatt and Dimitrichanged: “It doesn’t matter if I close it. It never made a difference.”

The actress shared some thoughts on the shower situation

Mila Kunis He expanded by saying that they don’t bathe their children regularly and that they have a standard “If you can see dirt on them, clean them, otherwise there’s no point, I didn’t do it.” I had hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take much showers anyway.”

Mila Kunis washes every day and rarely showers

However, it does keep the special areas clean,I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else ever. I have a Lever 2000 bar that works every time. … I have a tendency to splash some water on my face after working out to flush out all the salts,”