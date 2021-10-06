Mila Kunis shows off her baby bump on the red carpet

Mila Kunis is expecting her second child from Ashton Kutcher and is more radiant than ever. She looked wonderful on the red carpet of the premiere of the movie “Bad moms”, where she showed off her growing belly.

Mila Kunis is about to become a mother for the second time, she is expecting her second child from Ashton Kutcher, the actor who was married last summer, and she is more radiant than ever. He recently attended the premiere of “Bad Moms”, the film he stars in, which will be released in America on July 29, directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, and walked the red carpet with a noticeable baby bump.

The actress sported a stunning look. It did not hide its roundness at all but on the contrary it managed to enhance them. She wore a gorgeous, rather bold, Versace strapless dress, featuring an asymmetrical above-the-knee skirt that, in the front, left her legs showing. To complete the whole, colorful and floral decorations on the neckline, a ponytail, diamond earrings and nude-colored pumps with a very high heel.

As well as Blake Lively, who hasn’t given up to tight dresses and dizzying heels in pregnancy, Mila Kunis has also proven that she is one of the most glamorous moms in Hollywood. Even if the baby bump grows more and more day by day and if she finds herself struggling with nausea and the small problems of pregnancy, the actress has nothing to envy to her colleague Blake, she too does not forget to take care of her style in detail. . Judging by the refined and trendy look she wore at the premiere of her next film, pregnancy seems to be good for her: Mila has never been so beautiful.