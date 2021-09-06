Mila Kunis skinny jeans are top

If you are wondering how they will wear jeans during the next season the answer comes from the beautiful Mila Kunis spotted at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, with a look that has a lot to teach us. Sit comfortably and take notes. Undisputed protagonists of the entire outfit a pair of jeans skinny dark blue and low waist that emphasize the perfect silhouette of the actress. Mila Kunis combines them with a super basic white t-shirt and a slightly oversized velvet jacket with floral print that winks at the trends we will see during Spring 2020. Black leather lace-up boots, shoulder bag and a maxi frappuccino in hand for start your busy day and premiere on the right foot.

Mila Kunis it therefore reminds us how they are worn skinny jeans to maximize its potential: with the basic t-shirt, white or black, an oversized blazer and a pair of lace-up ankle boots are the perfect trousers that take you out of the impasse in almost all circumstances. A metropolitan look that we can’t wait to replicate. Skinny jeans are back to stay as confirmed by the celebs who were recently photographed with the most glamorous jeans of the season, from Pippa Middleton to Ivanka Trump passing through Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham. Mila Kunis she is happily married to actor Ashton Kutcher and together they form one of the most solid couples in Hollywood. The couple recently said they will not leave their $ 300 million legacy to their two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri. “When we die, our money will be donated to charity.” A belief that seems very fashionable among celebs who do not want their children to grow up in cotton wool without earning a living with the fruit of their (future) work.

The actress Mila Kunis has managed to give us one of the best denim tips that we can’t wait to replicate today, tomorrow and after. For us it is a gigantic yes.

