Mila Kunis stars in The Girl Who Had Everything, a captivating Netflix drama – Revista Para Ti

The actress returns with a suspense thriller, where she plays a journalist from New York high society, who must face a dark past.

This Friday, October 7, premiered “the girl who had it all” either “Luckyest Girl Alive“, in its original title, the new film starring Mila Kunis. Based on the best seller by Jessica Knoll, from 2015, the Netflix film promises to catch the viewer with a story of a traumatic episode, which returns to the life of the successful Ani Fanelli.

In this film, Kunis puts herself in the shoes of a journalist who belongs to New York high society and who prepares her marriage with the wealthy Luke Harrison IV (Finn Witrock). However, she hides details of her past, which go unnoticed until she is contacted by a documentary filmmaker (Dalmar Abuzeid).

He contacts her to get information about a tragic event that occurred in his adolescence, where there was a shooting at a private school. Thus, the activist Dean Barton (Alex Barone), accuses her of being involved in this event. Thus, the narrative begins in the late 90s with a teenage Ani who will reveal what really happened at that time.

Why watch The Girl Who Had Everything

This thriller became a New York bestseller upon its release in 2015. Ani’s story received highly positive reviews among readers, comparing it to such works as “Loss“, of Gillian FlynnY “the girl on the train“, of Paula Hawkinwhich were also brought to the big screen.

In this case, “the girl who had it all” offers a real experience for lovers of suspense, since the flashes between the past and the present keep the viewer hooked on the film. And of course, they provide a plot twist that will surprise and keep you guessing until the end of the film .

Mila Kunis as Ani Fanelli. Credits: Netflix.

Photos: Netflix.