Mila Kunis talks about her Ukrainian origin

Mila Kunis explains why for years he preferred to say that he came from Russia, instead of saying that he was born in Ukraine.

During an interview with Mary Shriver (niece of former president John F. Kennedy and a well-known journalist), Mila Kunis explained that for her, her Ukrainian origin had never mattered much:

For me, it had been irrelevant that I was born in the Ukraine. It had never mattered. I had cared so little that he always said that I came from Russia.

The actress explained the reasons, which are much less scary:

I said that for many reasons. One of them is that, when I arrived in the United States and told people that I came from Ukraine, the first question they asked me was: ‘where is Ukraine?’ And I had to explain to them what it was Ukraine and show them a map.

Nevertheless, Mila Kunisknown for her role in That 70’s Show, said that everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine last February 24.

Kunis He said that out of nowhere, he felt as if “a piece of my heart had been ripped out”:

It was the strangest feeling. It doesn’t take away from who I am as a person, but it does add a different layer to it.

The actress of black swan He added that unfortunately he is not surprised that there is armed conflict in his home country, but he is inspired to see Ukrainians defending their home with self-made weapons.

Mila Kunis She said that she and her husband, Ashton Kutcherthey met the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskybefore the pandemic arrived by COVID-19 that traverses the world.

Kunis revealed that the conversation between them was “beautiful” and that at that time Zelensky expressed his desire to “empower the people of Ukraineunder his command.

Mila Kunis not only has he expressed these words of bewilderment in the face of the situation he is going through Ukraine. Beside kutchermounted a GoFundMe to raise funds for the Ukrainian people.

So far, the famous couple has raised $21,628,800. Another famous actress, Reese witherspoon, has stated that he donated to this campaign. The goal is 30 million dollars.

Follow us on Google News for more information like this