Mila Kunis talks about Macaulay Culkin: “Being with him is a nightmare”

The star of the Black Swan Mila Kunis she is currently happily married to Ashton Kutcher, with whom she also had two wonderful children, but her first love was not the fellow actor. The actress was in fact engaged for a very long time, at an early age, with the star of Mamma Ho Lost The Plane Macaulay Culkin.

The actor shared life with Mila Kunis for nine years, an important story that has made them both grow in a very particular period of life, in which growth is fundamental. In a recent interview, Mila opened up about this relationship, talking about it at length and explaining why it was important for her, but above all the unhappy aspects of a somewhat… particular situation.

Being with him was a nightmare“, The actress revealed, although in fact it was not her boyfriend’s fault. “Macaulay has very special fans, and every time we went out the reaction they had to meeting him wasn’t normal at all. they screamed and screamed, and it was really hard to bear“.

Certainly it is not the reason why the two broke up, which in fact, according to the actress, has to do with marriage: at the time in fact she did not want to get married, but she obviously changed her mind when she realized she had fallen in love. by Ashton Kutcher, with whom he now has a wonderful family.

