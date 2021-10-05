Mila Kunis talks about the good times as a single

Mila Kunis, like every young girl, dreams of engagement, but in the meantime she regrets the good times she had as a single. This is his recent statement to Allure that accompany a “hot” photo shoot in the magazine.

The 29-year-old model sighs nostalgically as she recalls her four years as a single. Times when she didn’t have to answer to anyone for her actions and was emotionally freer; good times gone as she hasn’t had many moments for herself since getting engaged to Ashton Kutcher.

His statement would suggest a probable easing of their relationship, but Mila has not made any statements about it. Has their “steady couple” status become too overwhelming for the sexy model?

Also since their story came out, the two lovebirds spend most of their time glued to each other. Mila will be engaged in the film “Jupiter Ascending”, in which she will play a Russian immigrant who unknowingly possesses the genetic mix of the Queen of the universe, for 6 months; her lovely boyfriend then decided to follow her to London until filming was over. They are evaluating a house in the Merylebone neighborhood, an area very coveted by the stars.



We will see if their love story will overcome this British coexistence. According to Mila’s recent nostalgic statements, the gloomy Ashton would do better to remember the proverb “forewarned, forearmed …”

Loading... Advertisements