Mila Kunis tells how she stayed away from drugs

Photo credit: Taylor Hill – Getty Images

Nostalgia is in fashion. In social networks, the ‘millennials’ and the Z generation are recovering memories of the 90s and early 2000s. Just look at the growing reunions of actors and the ‘reboots’ or ‘remakes’ that are being made of series that ended long ago. So much so that the same celebrities are taking a look and revealing some secrets of the filminglike the relationship between the protagonists of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Mila Kunis has been the last to joinsharing her experience in the series that made her known.

At the age of 14, the actress appeared on screen playing Jackie in ‘That ’70s Show’, one of the girls who made up the group of teenagers who starred in the series. As usual, the actors who put themselves in the shoes of high school students had passed that stage years ago. Except Mila Kunis. Her age difference, far from becoming a handicap, helped her learn from her classmates, who became her role models.

“The reason I didn’t do drugs, the reason I didn’t get into drugs, was because no one on set did.”, revealed in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine. “I looked up to them at 14, so the trajectory of my career, my life, could have gone either way, but it didn’t,” the actress said. It’s not uncommon for some of the teen actors who rose to fame to feel lost and overwhelmed.

Photo credit: FOX

In ‘That wonderful 70’ Mila Kunis met Ashton Kutcher, with whom she would form one of the most beloved couples of all time. He was then 20 years old, as was her partner Topher Grace, while the rest of the group was 18 years old. “It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually the age of the character”He says.

Read more

Jackie’s experiences and lives were close to Kunis’s, but her partners were at a different point in their lives, so it was not uncommon for them to often get together to “play poker on Friday nights” and ” drink beer.”

However, despite feeling comfortable with the rest of the cast, the actress acknowledges that sometimes she did not feel one hundred percent herself. “I don’t know if it was intimidating in the sense that I didn’t know who I was or I lost my sense of myself. But sometimes I was like, ‘Wow, these guys are great and they’re so much older than me,'” she explained in the interview. . “We were all trying to figure ourselves out. We were all young”he added.

That she was the only one whose age was the same as her character in fiction was not intentional, but rather due to Kunis’ witty lie when she auditioned for the role and realized that it would be a problem. By the time the creators of the series knew that she was much younger than the rest of the cast and they knew her true age, it was already too late: they were clear that she was perfect to play Jackie.