Mila Kunis tells how they lived Ashton Kutcher’s illness that left him unable to see, hear and walk

Ashton Kutcherone of the most successful young movie stars of the 2000s, recently revealed what the medical complications that had kept him quiet in recent years. a news that surprised his fans and to the world of entertainment.

As you can see in the video above, Ashton Kutcher has suffered a known rare disease such as vasculitis, for which the American actor spent nearly a year rebuilding his senses, since I had lost the ability to seehear and maintain good balance.

The actor said in his revelation that, despite everything, I was lucky to be alive for having emerged unharmed from that disease, without serious sequelae. Proof of this is that he has been preparing for the New York Marathon recently, as he has shared on his networks, and in support of a charity against child abuse.

Now, it has been his partner, also an actress Mila Kunisthe one who has told, from the other side, how it has been accompany Ashton in his recovery all this time, in an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “In these situations you don’t have time to sit down and talk, you have to gather strength“.

“You just have to deal with whatever health issues come your way, but you still have your kids, your family… you have to go on living your life“, has expressed the actress of ‘Black Swan’.

“I think we are very lucky to have us each other, but we couldn’t sit down and just talk about what was going on, no. We must take actionKunis has said in reference to the hardest moments of the illness that her husband has gone through for two years, with whom she started dating in 2012.

They got married in 2015and previously, a year earlier, Mila gave birth to his first daughter with him, named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, who was accompanied two years later by her second son Dimitri. Mila is now 39 years old, and Ashton is 44.

Surely you are interested in:

Mila Kunis reveals that her relationship with Ashton Kutcher and his family is very ‘codependent’