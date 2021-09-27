News

Mila Kunis, the career of a star in ten roles

From That ’70s Show to Bad Moms, Mila Kunis’ rise from television to the Hollywood firmament

Who is Mila Kunis

He was born in 1983 in Ukraine Mila Kunis, but moved to Los Angeles in 1991 with his family. She soon began her career as an actress and model. After a series of small series roles such as Baywatch, Seventh heaven And Walker Texas Ranger, finally gets the first major part of his sitcom career That ’70s Show.

Today at the cinema …

Today we find it in the cinema in irreverent comedy Bad Moms – Very bad moms. Let’s find out about his career in ten roles.

