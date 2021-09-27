Mila Kunis, the career of a star in ten roles

Posted on

From That ’70s Show to Bad Moms, Mila Kunis’ rise from television to the Hollywood firmament

Marco Triolo

Bad Moms – Very bad moms Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn are the stars of Bad Moms – Very bad moms, in the roles of three mothers who, tired of the pressures they suffer every day, decide to become "bad", leave responsibilities behind and have fun, making their children have fun too. In cinemas from 12 October with M2 Pictures. That '70s Show Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (now husband and wife) in That '70s Show, the sitcom that launched her careers in which they played the sweethearts Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso. She lied about her age to get the role: she was just 14 at the time. Family Guy Since 1999, Mila Kunis is also the voice actress of Meg Griffin. Don't dump me In 2008 comes the role in the funny comedy Don't dump me, alongside Jason Segen and Kristen Bell. Max Payne The same year he joined Mark Wahlberg in Max Payne, film based on the video game of the same name. Genesis Code In Genesis Code, 2010's apocalyptic action, joins Denzel Washington. The black Swan The big breakthrough comes the same year with The black Swan by Darren Aronofsky, where he seduces Natalie Portman into a thriller story set in the world of dance. Bed friends In 2011 he makes Justin Timberlake fall in love with rom-com Bed friends. Ted In Ted (2012) we see her return alongside Mark Wahlberg in an unfair comedy directed by Griffin author Seth MacFarlane. The great and mighty Oz Next to James Franco ne The great and mighty Oz (2013) by Sam Raimi, in which she plays the witch Theodora. Jupiter – The fate of the universe

Who is Mila Kunis

He was born in 1983 in Ukraine Mila Kunis, but moved to Los Angeles in 1991 with his family. She soon began her career as an actress and model. After a series of small series roles such as Baywatch, Seventh heaven And Walker Texas Ranger, finally gets the first major part of his sitcom career That ’70s Show.

Today at the cinema …

Today we find it in the cinema in irreverent comedy Bad Moms – Very bad moms. Let’s find out about his career in ten roles.