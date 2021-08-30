Mila Kunis, the first images from the set of “Luckiest Girl Alive”

The actress with Finn Wittrock on the set of the film, which moved from Toronto to the USA

Mila Kunis And Finn Wittrock they exchange a passionate kiss and they walk hand in hand during the shooting of the film “Luckiest Girl Alive”. These are the first shots “stolen” on the set of the film, in New York City.

Shooting of the film, a production Netflix, are taking place these days and the two protagonists have also been seen laugh and hold on for but no as they walked around the city.

Mila Kunis in “Luckiest Girl Alive”

Based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name, “Luckiest Girl Alive” tells the story of Ani (Mila Kunis), a 28-year-old New Yorker with a sharp tongue that apparently seems to have it all: a coveted job position, a super wardrobe and a dream wedding on the horizon.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her version of a accident happened when it was one teenage schoolgirl of Bradley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth.

Mila Kunis worked hard on filming the film and was later spotted filming other scenes in the crowded streets of the Rockefeller Center.

“Luckiest Girl Alive”Is directed by Mike Barker, former director of“ The Handmaid’s Tale ”,“ Fargo ”and“ Outlander, ”while the screenplay is written by Jessica Knoll herself. The cast also includes Scoot McNairy, Chiara Aurelia, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzied, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton. The arrival on Netflix of the film is scheduled for 2022.

