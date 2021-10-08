Mila Kunis, the first red carpet after giving birth

He spent the last few months with his family, with his partner Ashton Kutcher (who, according to gossip, would become her husband in secret), and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, born on September 30th, and now it’s time for Mila Kunis to go back to work.



No new film in the program, after all, as she has often pointed out, for her at the moment the family is the priority, but the red carpet of Jupiter Ascending, a film by the Wachowski brothers that will arrive in Italy on January 5.

For the actress it was the first official release after giving birth. Gorgeous in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress, (and in perfect shape), Mila walked the runway with Channing Tatum and Eddie Redmayne, with her on set, joking and laughing all the time.



Absent, however, Ashton Kutcher, who did not accompany her. He will certainly have stayed with Wyatt, as both are against leaving the baby with nannies and strangers in general. The reason was explained by Kutcher himself during a television interview. “We want to get to know our little girl. We want to be the ones who, when she cries, know what to do to make her stop. We want to recognize the faces he makes, we want to be in touch with his emotions. And I think the only way to do it is to be present “, explained the actor.



Mila, then, is a wonderful mother, “The best there is,” says Kutcher. The nannies are not needed, therefore, even if it is not only thanks to the skill, but also to the particular work of mom and dad, which allows a lot of free time.

