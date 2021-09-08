Mila Kunis, the low profile does not affect the charm – Photo

The actress sacrifices style for comfort, but can walk with her head held high.

(KIKA) – LOS ANGELES – EXCLUSIVE – For many years she has been awarded the title of sexiest woman on the planet, the career continued without the classic coming icing on the cake that would allow her to evolve her status from high-profile actress to diva.

SEE ALSO: Before and after the make-up: when the make is not there, you can see it all right

On the other hand, private life is soaring: she has been linked to the beloved man since adolescence, Ashton Kutcher, and gave birth to two children: Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood. The portrait of Mila Kunis it is that of a woman who faces everyday life with her head held high and without too many frills.

WATCH THE GALLERY

The actress was immortalized in Los Angeles without her children and her spouse, the look is the most ordinary possible: jeans and black t-shirt and checkered shirt tied at the waist, no tinsel to enhance truly unique and highly appreciated traits in the world of the star system, but theattractiveness remains intact.

SEE ALSO: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will leave nothing to their children

Loading... Advertisements

The low profile seems to be the watchword in the Kutcher household. In the past, the couple had let the world know that the heritage accumulated in the early years of his career would not necessarily go into the pockets of the heirs: “My children are experiencing a very privileged life and they don’t realize it. I will not set up a fund for them”, Ashton Kutcher had explained. “If when they grow up they want to start some business and they will show that they have a plan to make it happen, I will invest in this, but no free fund. I hope so motivate them to fend for themselves, to appreciate all they have had and to try to achieve a comfortable life by rolling up their sleeves“.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Loading the player …

Video by cb