Mila Kunis: this huge lie that launched her acting career

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Mila Kunis confided in her acting career, and in particular the reason why she had the privilege of taking her first steps in the world of the small screen…

She is one of the most famous actors in the United States. For nearly 26 years, Mila Kunis has been collaborating in the world of the American seventh art. And if some basically remember his role as Jamie Reliss in the sex with friends, next to Justin Timberlake, others retain the character of Jackie Burkhart that she played in the series That ’70s Show at the beginning of the 2000’s.

A time that she remembers perfectly as she guided her in her current lifestyle. “I would say the reason why I’ve never used drugs, it’s because no one on the set was doing it. I was 14 years old, and they were my role models. And that influenced the trajectory of my career, my life, which could have taken a completely different direction. But that was not the case”, confided the wife of Ashton Kutcher in an interview with Vanity Fair. In this same interview, the former companion of Macaulay Culkin also confided that her career could never have started if she had not departed from an essential rule.

Mila Kunis lied to get her first role

At the time of That ’70s Show, all the actors surrounding Mila Kunis were between 18 and 20 years old. Wyatt and Dimitri’s mother was 14. But how did she do it? to join the cast of fiction? “I would like to confess something today: I lied about my age”she recognized with our colleagues.

Fortunately for her, her talent was so great that the casters quickly forgot this famous lie. “They were so lovely, they were like, ‘Well, we love you so much now, so what can it do?’“, she added. An anecdote of which she seems particularly proud today.