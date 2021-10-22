Mila Kunis to her children: ‘Responding to provocations at school’

Respond to the acts of bullies in a clear and decisive way. So thinks Mila Kunis, who told Ellen Degeneres’ microphones that she suggested to her daughter to respond with the same coin in case someone at school treated her badly. In the video where the actress makes her confessions as a mom – with the husband Ashton Kutcher has two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood – Mila Kunis unveiled an episode that happened to her little daughter in kindergarten, where she was pushed by a slightly aggressive child.

View this content on

In the video-confession Mila explained that her first reaction was to ask little Wyatt if she had pushed her partner in turn, so as to defend yourself: Not of the same opinion, apparently, it was the husband who overheard the conversation and was not quite in agreement with his wife.

Stress is also perceived by children and, for the latter, even more heavily. How to recognize psychophysical symptoms and which ones are active …

Mila Kunis said her immediate reaction would be to react:

“You push it back and say” No, thank you “and you go”. I said this thing, I turned around and saw Ashton’s face and he was like “No!”

The web has obviously split with respect to this approach, because many, just like Kunis’ husband, prefer to explain to young children that violence does not need more violence to have an end. Often it is enough to involve the teacher or leave the children the opportunity to find useful communication tools to get by on their own. If you are faced with episodes of bullying, it is instead advisable to open yourself to listening to both parties (who assaults and who is attacked) to understand the causes – entry into a new school, problems in the family, approaches and anger management to be evaluated with a professional – and the contexts in which these episodes occur.

The Kunis-Kutcher couple has already made headlines not only for the very open way in which they are raising their children and for the sense of humor they put into stories about their family. Recently, in another interview, the couple confirmed that they only have their children washed “when the dirt is actually visible”So as not to waste water, thus opening a great debate on how much, how and how often children need a bath.

In a social video, Mila and Ashton then showed their babies’ bath time, making fun of the fact that that week they had “already washed 4 times“: An ironic and funny way to end the controversy.