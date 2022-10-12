Mila Kunis told how she stayed away from addictions

Mila Kunis He is one of the most prominent personalities in Hollywood. Of Ukrainian origin and nationalized American, the 39-year-old actress stood out through great roles that she was able to interpret, in different series and films that she starred in, propping her up for her success.

One of the main roles he played mila It was Jackie Burkhart’s in ‘That 70’s Show’, a highly recognized series from the 90s. A strip that marked the entire generation of that time. Born in August 1983, she participated in the eight seasons of the show that aired from 1998 to 2006. It has been a role that marked a before and after in her, especially being so young at the time of interpreting that character.

And it is that Kunis he was just 14-15 years old when he started shooting the series. With the acclaimed takeoff and the lights of success, the actress could have fallen into different dark situations that fame sometimes has and that not much is told. She could have led the way, but she never did.

“The reason I didn’t do drugs, the reason I didn’t get into drugs, was because no one on set did.”revealed in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine. “I was very young, I was 14 years old. And my classmates were 18, 19 or 20. And I admired them a lot, I learned a lot from them. So one of the reasons for not having consumed is that they didn’t either “he added.

With nostalgia as fashion these days and referring to its past, mila He talked about how he projected his career through time, in his beginnings when he played Jackie and where he met Ashton Kutcherwhom he later married in 2015 and has two children: the little ones Wyatt and Dimitri.

Beside kutcher They make up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. And both with him and the rest of the teenagers that made up that cast (they were 20 years old or younger at the time, with the actress being the youngest of the group) they met a few days a week outside the set to play poker and drink. some beers.

She felt very comfortable with the rest of the cast, and the actress acknowledges that a large part of that adaptation was due to her strong personality. “I had my ego too. But I did think ‘wow, they’re older guys, they’re so cool and I’m with them'”.

Finally, in that same interview, she highlighted that the age difference between her classmates and her was because she lied when she appeared at the casting. “At the time of signing the contract, I had to put an asterisk and clarify that I was 14”he clarified, although by that time in which they found out everything the producers did not care because it was ideal for the role of Jackie.