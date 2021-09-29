Mila Kunis turns to her and Ashton Kutcher’s shower comments: “He’s so stupid”

Mila Kunis talks about the reaction she and husband Ashton Kutcher received last month regarding their family’s bathing habits.

Family Guy star, 38, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a guest and described internet roasting as “pretty dumb”, while telling DeGeneres she didn’t expect the comments to get much reaction. negative or the discussion that followed.

“Oi Yue Yue,” he said of comments that have now gone viral on Dax Shepard’s “expert president” podcast in July. “Somehow the conversation turned to bathroom habits. We all started talking about how we don’t wash our children and / or ourselves too often ”.

“I shower every day,” explained Kunis. “But I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find it necessary. “

“We bathe our dogs, does this make people happy?” The actress joked before adding that it was “a fact” that she washed her pets more often than her children, daughter Wyatt Isabel, 6, and son Demetri Portwood, 4, who she shares with Kutcher, 43. years.

“My goal every day is to shower my kids,” she said. “I get up every day and say, ‘I’m going to shower my kids today. “Then it’s time to go to bed, and anyway I forgot to feed them … This story has taken a turn like that.”

Kunis seemed to be taking the public shots one step at a time and just plastered the whole thing as the debate erupted dramatically.

“I mean, I’m taking a shower, Eileen,” she said. “Children, there is a body of water that they touch almost every day. Almost every day.” “Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It just depends. It’s COVID. We haven’t left the house. Who cares?!”

“It seems [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson] The bath continued. “So congratulations, The Rock, you’re taking a shower … Jake Gyllenhaal is not taking a shower.”

“I don’t think I’ve made this story any better now,” he joked. Now, “It’s going to take a whole other turn.”

The couple’s shocking confessions sparked even more controversy among Hollywood stars who opened up about their cleanliness.

During an interview with Vanity Fair Last month Gyllenhaal He hinted that he’s not too keen on keeping himself clean by showering consistently.

“I find that showering more and more is sometimes less necessary,” she continued. “I think, because Elvis Costello is great, good manners and bad breath are getting you nowhere. So I do it. But I also think there is a whole world of not showering which is also good for skin maintenance, and we clean ourselves. of course.”