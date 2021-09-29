News

Mila Kunis turns to her and Ashton Kutcher’s shower comments: “He’s so stupid”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Mila Kunis talks about the reaction she and husband Ashton Kutcher received last month regarding their family’s bathing habits.

Family Guy star, 38, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a guest and described internet roasting as “pretty dumb”, while telling DeGeneres she didn’t expect the comments to get much reaction. negative or the discussion that followed.

“Oi Yue Yue,” he said of comments that have now gone viral on Dax Shepard’s “expert president” podcast in July. “Somehow the conversation turned to bathroom habits. We all started talking about how we don’t wash our children and / or ourselves too often ”.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher laugh at the criticism they received for their normal admission to the bathroom

Mila Kunis opened up about the backlash she received after admitting that she and husband Ashton Kutcher don’t shower their children every day.
(Getty images)

“I shower every day,” explained Kunis. “But I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find it necessary. “

“We bathe our dogs, does this make people happy?” The actress joked before adding that it was “a fact” that she washed her pets more often than her children, daughter Wyatt Isabel, 6, and son Demetri Portwood, 4, who she shares with Kutcher, 43. years.

Cardi B confused by celebrities who don’t shower regularly: “itches”

“My goal every day is to shower my kids,” she said. “I get up every day and say, ‘I’m going to shower my kids today. “Then it’s time to go to bed, and anyway I forgot to feed them … This story has taken a turn like that.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Kunis seemed to be taking the public shots one step at a time and just plastered the whole thing as the debate erupted dramatically.

Actors Mila Kunis (left) and Ashton Kutcher sparked a huge online controversy in July when they admitted that they don't shower their kids every day.

Actors Mila Kunis (left) and Ashton Kutcher sparked a huge online controversy in July when they admitted that they don’t shower their kids every day.
(2018 Getty Images)

“I mean, I’m taking a shower, Eileen,” she said. “Children, there is a body of water that they touch almost every day. Almost every day.” “Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It just depends. It’s COVID. We haven’t left the house. Who cares?!”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Bath Routine Many children raise their eyebrows

“It seems [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson] The bath continued. “So congratulations, The Rock, you’re taking a shower … Jake Gyllenhaal is not taking a shower.”

“I don’t think I’ve made this story any better now,” he joked. Now, “It’s going to take a whole other turn.”

The couple’s shocking confessions sparked even more controversy among Hollywood stars who opened up about their cleanliness.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

During an interview with Vanity Fair Last month Gyllenhaal He hinted that he’s not too keen on keeping himself clean by showering consistently.

“I find that showering more and more is sometimes less necessary,” she continued. “I think, because Elvis Costello is great, good manners and bad breath are getting you nowhere. So I do it. But I also think there is a whole world of not showering which is also good for skin maintenance, and we clean ourselves. of course.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

592
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
467
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
410
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
408
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
407
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
396
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
395
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
390
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
339
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top