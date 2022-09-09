Mila Kunis was ‘terrified’ of losing Ashton Kutcher amid health crisis

Looking at the positive. Ashton KutcherThe decision to speak out about his past health issue comes after the actor received a lot of support from his wife. Mila Kunis.

“Ashton and Mila have a very small social circle, they have some close friends who are like family who have been there for Mila and Ashton during their health battle,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of us weeklyon newsstands now.

According to the source, Kunis, 39, was “there every step of the way” for Kutcher, 44, and was “terrified of losing” her husband. “She made her bond even stronger,” adds the source.

The Iowa native, who exchanged vows with the actress in 2015, recently revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super weird form of vasculitis, which took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my whole balance,” Kutcher explained on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge in August.

Appearing on television, the Just Married The star noted that he was bedridden in the midst of the big battle over his health, adding, “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.

The businessman, who shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, with Kunis, has been open about the lesson he learned from the experience. “As soon as you start seeing your obstacles as things that are meant for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” he said, adding that he was “lucky” to be alive. “You start surfing on your problems instead of living under them.”

That same month, Kutcher took to social media to clarify that he was “fully recovered” from the diagnosis. “Yes, I had an episode of rare vasculitis 3 years ago. (Autoimmune Flair) I had problems with hearing, vision, balance right after. I fully recovered. Everything’s fine. Let’s move on,” he tweeted.

Since then the Revenge The star began training for the New York City Marathon and revealed her 12-pound weight loss. “The biggest physical change was the transfer of muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body. I lost about 12 pounds,” Kutcher said. entertainment tonight at the end of last month. “My wife has been very supportive.”

In the last number of UsThe source shares that Kutcher has remained focused on his professional endeavors, saying, “Ashton has always found time to work from home, business and investing are his big passion and that got him through this scary year too.”

To learn more about Kutcher and Kunis’ close relationship, watch the video above and look for the new issue of us weeklyin the stands now.