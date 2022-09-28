Mila Kunis Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Filming ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff With Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis says she was “super nervous” about appearing alongside husband Ashton Kutcher in Netflix’s new “That ’70s Show” spinoff, “That ’90s Show.”

The couple, who married in 2015 and share two children, revived their characters, high school sweethearts Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, for a guest appearance in the new series.

But this time it was “trippy” to share scenes with Kutcher, Kunis revealed during an interview with “Access to Hollywood.”

“It was weird shooting together, I’ll tell you,” Kunis said. “She made me super nervous. Oh my gosh, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career: filming with my husband on the set of »’70s Show.’ Because the set is exactly the same minus a couple of paint jobs.”

“It made me feel very uncomfortable,” she added.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on That 70’s Show. (Alamy)

Kunis explained that acting alongside Kutcher feels weird now given the couple’s real-life romance, which began after “That ’70s Show” went off the air.

“I’d look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsal and be like, ‘Oh my God, this is what you look like when you perform,'” she said.

“Being married, but being in the place where we met, and it looks the same, it was amazing,” she added. “We walked on set and I was like, ‘Oh, this is weird.'”

Kunis also had a hard time believing that Jackie and Kelso are married with a child now in the spin-off, particularly since their characters eventually moved on with other couples after repeatedly breaking up.

“(Jackie and Kelso) are in it together, which is weird because we should not been,” Kunis said. “Did you know? I called BS. I thought, ‘My character would be with Fez,’” he said, referring to Wilmer Valderrama’s character.

Plot niceties aside, Kunis gives “That ’90s Show” two thumbs up.

“It is very cute. It’s very sweet – anyone who ever saw ’70s’ or loved ‘That ’70s Show,’ will be very happy with it,” he said.

This article was originally published on HOY.com