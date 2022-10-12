Mila Kunis, wasted in a film that unsuccessfully emulates Gone Girl

Mila Kunis in The Luckiest Girl in the World, Netflix October Premiere – Credits: @Netflix

The luckiest girl in the world (Luckyest Girl Alive, 2022). Directed by: Mike Barker. Script: Jessica Knoll, based on her homonymous novel. Edition: Nancy Richardson. Photography: Colin Watkinson. Music: Linda Perry. Cast: Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Connie Britton, Jennifer Beals. Available in: Netflix. Our opinion: regular.

When Gillian Flynn adapted his own novel, Loss (2012), said that he had to get rid of the vices of prose. “I put a post it on my computer that said, ‘You’re writing a screenplay, you’re writing a movie and not a novel. One of the reasons David Fincher’s feature film worked It was precisely because Flynn had enough intelligence to discern between the passages in the novel that were not going to be cohesive in his extrapolation from those that were strong enough for Fincher to give them the corresponding cinematographic flight.

In this way, the unforgettable montage of “the cool girl” emerged in which one of the twists of the story with the character of “Amazing Amy” taking off her mask and recounting, through a chilling voiceover, not only what her original goal was in relation to her marriage but also what her opinion was regarding “cool girls” , those female figures that please the needs of men and do not seek to inconvenience him. It was a ruthless criticism of its author to the roles that women were taking in a world shaped by men with Amy (Rosamund Pike) as a symbol of the born observer who takes her revenge (after years of contained anger and being her same girl cool) to an extreme disturber.

The luckiest girl in the world, the brand new production Netflix starring Mila Kunis, does not manage to detach itself from comparisons with Flynn’s work -and its corresponding adaptation-, only that the author of the novel on which it is based, Jessica Knoll, made precisely that mistake that Flynn managed to avoid. The writer, in charge of extrapolating her debut work, the best seller Luckiest Girl Alive (2015), suggests, from the beginning, a certain self-indulgence. The film begins with the voiceover of its central figure, the young Ani Fanelli (Kunis, in a role that borders on that of the black swan but that never ends up exploding like that), a thirty-year-old who is choosing with her fiancé Luke (Finn Witrock, an idea more than a character) the items for the gift list of his upcoming wedding. When Ani tests the knives, we find the first flash back that plants the mystery and with the stark voiceover of the protagonist, who clarifies that it is not what it seems at first glance, that we should not be fooled by what it shows. The film’s first critique of how a woman must navigate a patriarchal society in the pre-#MeToo era is interesting before it all goes off the rails..

Ani, a writer who aspires to write op-eds, writes sexually tinged columns aimed at a male audience, is about to marry a wealthy man, and thus intends to climb the social ladder. That is, the opposite of what it really is. “I’m like a musical box, wind me up and I’ll tell you exactly what you want to hear,” she repeats on more than one occasion in case we didn’t understand it the first time. Indeed, Ella Ani Ella clings to that concept of life and not to the true enjoyment of it in order to leave behind a severe trauma of her adolescence. In the flashback, Mike Barker’s thriller finds its strong point, with a harrowing performance of young Chiara Aurelia as teenage Ani, who suffers two episodes that will alter the rhythm of her life to the point of being dissociated.

In order not to reveal the plot twists conceived by Knoll, we will only say that they are linked to two themes that, when treated banally, end up undermining their own purpose: the subsequent debate. The luckiest girl in the world fluctuates between tones carelessly (and even almost irresponsibly) and perhaps would have benefited more from black comedy, a genre in which he dives into the first sequences and then discards to curl the curl of the turns of the screw in a narrative that is it gets bogged down While the filmmaker manages to paint a stark portrait of a pristine, perfect New York, then delve into the sordid in his time jumps to reinforce the ambivalence of Ani and her entourage, Knoll’s script consistently counteracts those occasional triumphs. It is noted that the author did not censor herself in the adaptation of her words, words that she considers missiles and that, at best, only approximate a good (although not very original) idea.