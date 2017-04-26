Mila Kunis works as a bricklayer: pregnant she renovates her parents’ house

Mila Kunis, heart of mom and dad. The famous American actress, when she was pregnant with her second child last November, gave her parents a beautiful gift. After giving Mark and Elvira a 6-week vacation, taking advantage of their absence, he wanted to surprise his parents: a completely renovated house. By participating in the web series My Houzz, produced by Houzz (world leading online platform in interior and exterior furniture, design and renovation) together with Ashton Kutcher, she set to work at her parents’ home. Mila the protagonist of the last episode recorded in November that aired these days. The star completely renovated the home of her loved ones, leaving them speechless when they returned to the small mansion in Los Angeles. But what caused the most stir was Mila’s activism who, despite her very close birth, took part in the work without stopping (Houzz)

curated by Francesco Tortora