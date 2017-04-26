Mila Kunis works as a bricklayer: pregnant she renovates her parents’ house

desktop
includes2013 / SSI / notification / global.json
/includes2013/SSI/utility/ajax_ssi_loader.shtml
-
Mila Kunis, heart of mom and dad. The famous American actress, when she was pregnant with her second child last November, gave her parents a beautiful gift. After giving Mark and Elvira a 6-week vacation, taking advantage of their absence, he wanted to surprise his parents: a completely renovated house. By participating in the web series My Houzz, produced by Houzz (world leading online platform in interior and exterior furniture, design and renovation) together with Ashton Kutcher, she set to work at her parents’ home. Mila the protagonist of the last episode recorded in November that aired these days. The star completely renovated the home of her loved ones, leaving them speechless when they returned to the small mansion in Los Angeles. But what caused the most stir was Mila’s activism who, despite her very close birth, took part in the work without stopping (Houzz)
curated by Francesco Tortora
-
With her partner, actor Ashton Kutcher, the thirty-three year old took care of all the details and the ending of the story was really exciting. Although filming is in November (and she was pregnant with her second child), viewers have only now been able to see the images of Mila as a bricklayer (Houzz)
-
Mila told on TV that the small house where her parents live is the apartment where she grew up with her brother, after moving from Ukraine to the US at the age of 9 (Houzz)
-
The actress tried to persuade her parents to take a bigger and more welcoming home, but Mark and Elvira Kunis refused to hear reasons because they are too attached to the apartment that welcomed them in the US. This is what the living room looked like before the renovation (Houzz)
-
So Mila thought about the renovation of the apartment and thanks to the famous designer Breeze Giannasio she completed the work. Here’s the living room after the renovation (Houzz)
-
The actress has personally participated in the demolition of a wall of the house: I have wanted to throw it away for 20 years – the Hollywood star later declared -. Even though I was in the ninth month of pregnancy, only me could do this job! (Houzz)
-
Once I saw the changes and the perfect design Mila’s mom broke down in tears: Seeing my mom crying about her new home made me realize it was worth it! stated the actress (Houzz)
-
I wanted to give my parents something special and thank them for everything they did for my brother and me – continued the actress -. I knew I couldn’t do it alone. but thanks to the technology of Houzz I succeeded in my intent and I made them happy (Houzz)
-
Subsequently, on November 30, 2016, Dimitri Portwood was born, second son of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (Instagram)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-