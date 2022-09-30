Mila Kunis’s sustainable mansion in Los Angeles, for sale

Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutchertwo very popular actors who have been married since 2015, acquired a Farmhouse on top of a historic hill in Los Angeles, California. The base of this living place So particular is a construction that dates back to the early 30s, when the architect Sumner Spaulding built the first model. In 1980, it was renovated by designer Henri Samuel, and when the couple acquired it, they gave it a more modern and sustainable approach.

The sustainable mansion of Kunis and Kutcher is in a very extensive property of more than 20,000 square meters. Recently, the marriage of actors has decided to put their spectacular house up for sale for 12.25 million dollars. if you want to know the most interesting details of this special homecontinue with your reading.

The “farm” house of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in California

To design this mansion, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were especially inspired by the work of Howard Backenan architect who belongs to the prestigious firm Backen & Gillam Architects. They found their designs on the social network Pinterest, in search of the best aesthetics for your home. If something characterizes Backen’s style, it is that he manages to generate very pleasant environments with his constructions, the mostly rustic in character and farmhouse in design. This can be perceived at first sight in the house of the actors.

Without a doubt, the most remarkable outdoor area of ​​the Kunis and Kutcher house is the back garden, where the pool and rest area are located. The pool does not cover too much and, in addition, includes hammocks with a system of relaxing jets that massage the person who lies down in them. The views from this space are simply spectacular, since, being at the top of a hill, This mansion allows you to contemplate a very wide and green landscape.

The most remarkable interior spaces of the house of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Inside, this very particular sustainable house has a design that is very reminiscent of a farm barn, and the main manufacturing material for both the ceiling and the walls is a very good quality wood. In most rooms there are transparent glass sliding doors that allow access to the garden in addition to the entrance of a large amount of artificial light.

Among the rooms that we highlight the most, we find the dining room, with a table with space for 10 people and with a grand piano for a musician to liven up meals. The room or the meeting room is attached to the dining room, and has two very comfortable sofas and a large fireplace that gives heat to this entire region of the house during the winter days. Finally, we highlight the kitchen, which is right next to a more informal dining room made up of a small table and five chairs with a very original design. Also, the big bulb-shaped lamps that hang from the ceiling are very original.