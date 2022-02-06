Mila, meaning and origin of the name

Mila is a name of Slavic origin, and it is actually a diminutive, then passed also to the independent use, of proper names, sometimes compound, which contain the element mil, like Milena and Ludmila. The Slavic root mil it has the meanings of “grace”, “delicacy”, “goodness of mind”, “benevolence”, “kindness”. In the Cyrillic alphabet, Мила is written. There are also other sources that also indicate it as a possible diminutive of the Spanish name Milagros (which can be translated as “miracle”).

The variant Milica is not exactly such, but is rather another diminutive, analogous to Mila, with the same meaning. Another related name is Milla, which however can also be a diminutive of other names such as Camilla.

The most famous Milla is undoubtedly the actress Milla Jovovich, while among the Milas are the actress Mila Kunis and the stylist Mila

Schön. A famous “Mila” is also the protagonist of the 80s Japanese anime set in the world of volleyball, Mila and Shiro.

In Italy the name remains rather niche, but it is still growing: in 2020 there were 44 newborn girls to whom it was attributed.

The name day, according to the Orthodox Church, falls on July 19, in memory of Saint Milica of Serbia, mother of Saint Stephen III Lazaro, while for the other confessions the name is adhespota, because it is not carried by any saint, therefore the name day falls on 1 November, the feast of All Saints.