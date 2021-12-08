Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Pegs out of Europe

ROME – We needed the company, which did not exist: the Milan loses against the Liverpool and greets Europe in all its forms, presenting itself now in pole position to chase the Scudetto in 2022 with no other extra-weekly commitment other than the Italian Cup. Tomori makes you dream for a few minutes of a very hot San Siro even in the cold of Milan, then ruthless Salah and Origi take advantage of the Rossoneri defensive errors and bring Pioli’s team back to clay. The victory of Atletico in Portugal completes the evening no, leaving the Devil in the last place of a group that was prohibitive and proved prohibitive: the heart was not enough.

Tomori’s scream shakes San Siro, Salah freezes it Williams’ first attempt, Maignan checks. Tomori with a header on the Rossoneri scheme, easy for Alisson. Many reserves in the field for the Reds, it’s up to Milan to play the game looking for the light between Brahim Diaz and Messias, Kessie and Tonali also the task of acting as a filter when the English leave very quickly. Pioli-Klopp curtain while the game is stopped for a clash that makes Romagnoli fear the worst (then returned), the game flows without jolts until the 29th minute: beautiful maneuvered action by Milan that brings Ibra into the area, Konate (impressive his performance) blocks it, Messias corner at the near post that Minamino smoothes, Alisson rejects but Tomori is rapacious in rushing on the rebound and download the advantage on the net. The scream of the Englishman makes San Siro explode, with this result and the 0-0 in Porto would be the eighth finals. Maignan still thinks about defusing the left attempted by Origi in the area, then Tomori replies the Oxlade-Chamberlain attempt, but Liverpool crushes the Rossoneri and finds the equalizer in the 36th minute: torpedo again of an unleashed Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maignan rejects diving right in the area Salah that first unloads under the crossbar the tie with which you go to the interval.

