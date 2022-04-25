Milan -1.59%, crash in Asia- Corriere.it

Already the Asian price lists The first session of the week ended in deep red also for the Asian stock exchanges, in light of the fears about growth linked to the strategy implemented by China to combat Covid. The new crackdown has led the Chinese authorities to order new mass tests and to lock down some areas of the capital. Over the weekend, Shanghai recorded a record death as Beijing authorities warned that the virus was quietly spreading and imposed mass testing in a district of the capital. At the end of the session, Hong Kong lost 3.3%, Shanghai 5.1% and Shenzhen 6.5%. Tokyo (-1.8%) and Seoul also fell sharply

(-1.5%) while Sydney closed for holidays. Investors are concerned that the spread of Covid and China’s response could impact the growth of the Asian giant and create new disruptions to the global supply chain.



The Moscow Stock Exchange is proceeding mixed with the Moex – the index named in rubles – which drops 1.76% to 2,192 points after falling 2% to 2,188 points to a low since February 24, the date of the invasion. of Ukraine. The other list, the RTSI, denominated in dollars, instead gained 1.27% at 939 points.

WTI oil below $ 100 These fears had an immediate impact on crude oil prices. In fact, oil is falling sharply on international markets in the wake of fears about the possible reduction in demand for crude oil by the Chinese giant. The wti, the Texan crude, falls below 100 dollars a barrel. The crash of oil (-4.1% in the June WTI to 97.94 dollars a barrel, -3.88% at 102.51 dollars for the Brent) puts pressure on the stocks of the energy sector across Europe (-3.7 % the Euro Stoxx 600, clearly the worst among the sectoral indices of the Old Continent). Piazza Affari is no exception, where Tenaris (-4.66%), Eni (-3.81%) and Saipem -3.2%) are among the worst of an Ftse Mib almost completely in the red. Meanwhile, Total lost 2.8% in Paris, while Shell and BP lost 3.95% and 3% respectively in London.

Raw material prices collapse Strong drop in the prices of raw materials on international markets while the advance of Covid in China and the harsh response of the Beijing authorities worries investors about the demand for commodities, in a context already made uncertain by the price race, monetary tightening and the war in Ukraine. Copper futures for delivery in May collapse on the Chinese market / Shanghai Future Exchange fall by 8.4%, those on aluminum with delivery in June as much as 50% while those on iron by 48% at the Dalian commodity exchange, another Chinese commodity market.

Weak euro: the dollar again a safe haven currency Lower opening for the euro below $ 1.08, with the greenback rising as investors seek safety from uncertainties about global growth prospects, despite a euro that is counting on the comfortable electoral victory of French President Emmanuel Macron over his rival. far right, Marine Le Pen. With the French elections behind us, the market begins to focus on other issues. Equity markets are in the red this morning and that risk aversion has benefited the dollar, which is why the euro has been dragged down, explained Sim Moh Siong, Currency Strategist, at Bank of Singapore. The euro changes hands at 1.0722 dollars (-0.64%) and 137.85 yen (-0.74%). However, the single currency gained 0.12% against the pound, hitting a one-month high of 84.32 pence at the start of trading. Dollar / yen down to 128.47.

