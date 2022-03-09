Milan 4-3-3 by Pioli: a turning point or a move designed to beat Napoli? | First page

So Milan can easily give up the attacking midfielder? If he changes form as he did with Napoli and Bennacer plays at these levels, the answer is yes. The most is to understand if it was one targeted solution or if instead we are faced with one tactical breakthrough real. What Milan to expect on Saturday against Empoli and more generally from here until the end of the championship? Will Pioli overturn the midfield triangle again in favor of Brahim Diaz? Or will he insist with the three on Sunday night at the Maradona? In this article we will try to explain why, beyond the very good performance in Naples, the question is still very open.

4-3-3 FOR TWO REASONS – In fact, the temptation is to interpret a timely modification, clearly designed ad hoc for an opponent, as a tactical watershed between a before and an after. But not all Serie A teams play like Napoli. Indeed, in reality no one dribbles as well as Napoli. Pioli knew this, and so he focused on a certain type of defensive opposition. The one you see below.

With the two midfielders of 4-3-3 (Bennacer and Kessie) Milan went to obscure the two fundamental hubs of Spalletti’s game: Fabian and Lobotka. In addition, Tonali, in his capacity as low top, had the task of shielding Zielinski, the other connector of Napoli along the central axis of the field. Thus three duels were created in which Milan, at a distance, could make their physicality prevail. But it would be impoverished to relegate this move by Pioli to the defensive phase only. There is a second reason behind it, a complementary reason that concerns the other phase, the offensive one. Pioli placed Bennacer on a Napoli weakness.

He placed it on Insigne’s delays and diagonal misses. So on the one hand he covered the main sources of play of the opponents, on the other hand he freed a man on the middle space on the right. But not just anyone, someone like Bennacer, who in the past has also played an attacking midfielder, one who in short could perform some of the functions usually performed by Brahim Diaz between the lines.but a little further to the right.

This being one of the objectives of the construction of Milan, Messias consistently stayed wide, with the intention of ‘fixing’ Mario Rui and opening a certain range of reception to the Algerian (see the image above, a few moments before the contact between Koulibaly and Bennacer in the Napoli area).

COORDINATED FUNCTIONS – In the following frame, although Leao is about to lose the ball when attacked by Di Lorenzo, the coordinated functions of the two Rossoneri midfielders can be seen better. Kessie, with her movement, takes one of the two interns (Fabian) away from the center, so that right in the center of the field a space is created that is difficult to defend by Fabian’s teammate, poor Lobotka, behind whom everything is already free and ready to receive Bennacer again, with Insigne still immortalized in flagrant delay.

And when cases like these start to repeat themselves over the course of the race, then it means that annoying positioning was certainly designed to be so annoying. In short, he was aimed at hurting Napoli. I am reminded of that action by Milan, in the second half, which ended with a shot by Bennacer. There is the usual mezzala-mezzala track, with guaranteed reception space for the Algerian.

That Insigne recover is not even too important this time. Because Bennacer is able to insist on weakness, resisting the charge and keeping possession with a swerve in that area, where Napoli could struggle to regroup.

In fact, it goes like this: on the Insigne-Lobotka delivery, Fabian does not have time to follow Kessie, who intelligently gets to place himself between the lines, acting as playmaker for his teammate Bennacer. Because it is true that the 4-3-3 does not have the attacking midfielder, but it is the midfielder themselves of the 4-3-3 who, in turn, can perform that function..

Milan therefore insist on keeping in that area, so much so that the ball from Kessie returns to Bennacer’s feet, but this time on the edge of the area.

In fact, the Napoli midfielders are disconnected, and Insigne is too low and open, crushed on the line of the defenders for excessive fear of Messias. Thus a dangerous one-on-one looms on the center-right between Bennacer and Lobotka. The Algerian swerves and makes a poisonous shot at the far post. Parathon of Ospina.

CONCLUSION – To conclude, already against Empoli we will get very clear answers on the subject from Pioli, as he will have to face a whole other type of defensive opposition. If Milan changed their system or if instead it was just a tactical expedient to put Spalletti’s Napoli in difficulty, we will understand it only by watching him play against Andreazzoli’s 4-3-1-2.