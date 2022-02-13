Milan, a new farewell on a free transfer but for the fans he is not a traitor

Yesterday the renewal of Theo Hernandez was greeted with great joy by the Milan fans and by Pioli himself who spoke at the conference about an important signal from the club but not all the hoped-for signatures will arrive. Kessie’s permanence is increasingly difficult, flirting with Barcelona but there is also another senator who could leave on a free transfer. This is Alessio Romagnoli that radio-market gives very close to Lazio.

With the arrival of Botman captain Romagnoli thinks not to renew

There are not so much, or at least not only, economic problems for the renewal of the former Roma, even if the current salary should almost halve by 5.5 million as the consideration that it is unlikely that he will be a starter in the Milan of the future. Now that Kjaer is injured he is playing continuously but next year everyone is convinced that he will arrive Botman of Lille to team up with the untouchable Tomori.

Lazio would be seriously thinking of Alessio Romagnoli (who had also often been associated with Juventus) for next season. There had already been a hint of an attempt by the Biancocelesti in September, but there were no conditions to carry on the negotiations. Now there is some more glimmer as the player is free in June on a free transfer. The club of Lotito he is ready to offer a salary of around 3 million euros per season, more or less as received by Milinkovic Savic and the player, despite having worn the Roma shirt, has always said that he is a Biancoceleste fan.

For Milan fans, Romagnoli is not a traitor

Reactions floundered but unlike Kessie, Romagnoli enjoys the esteem and respect of the fans for his behavior: “the player will go away at zero (however, it must be respected, never any declaration and behavior from professional total) due to the wicked former management who made him sign an ABSURD contract (now it takes about 5.5 million) “or even:” he has never lacked attachment to the shirt and professionalism. But the offer presented by Milan (2.8 plus bonuses compared to the current 5.5) does not satisfy him “

Some write: “Maybe he just wants the certainty of playing, which he doesn’t have at Milan. Too bad, I still hope he stays “and finally:” I’m sorry he goes away (even if I finished third choice I don’t think it helps), the good thing is that the band ends up with Davide Calabria“.

