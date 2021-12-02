“Milan, a very strong team, today they were very concentrated”

Andriy Shevchenko spoke to DAZN at the end of Genoa-Milan:

On the match: “The team tried to play the match. When they score you goals immediately, the game plans change a bit. The team tried to get back into the game, but unfortunately Milan were up to it today ”.

On the missing goal: “Rightly today we tried to score. I also give credit to Milan, they are a very strong team fighting for the Scudetto and coming from two defeats. Today they were much more concentrated ”.

Still on the match: “We managed to do something today. The goal was missed, but there were actions built with ideas. With work and will you get there. The club is working for the transfer market, I am focused on the games that arrive. We have Juve on Sunday, it is a series of difficult matches for us. We have so many players out due to injuries, it’s difficult. But we are on the right path, we have to fight to the end. Let’s grit our teeth and move on ”.

Finding Maldini, Dida, Milan again: “A beautiful emotion. I wish Milan to do very well. In the Champions League next week I will cheer for them ”.