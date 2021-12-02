Sports

“Milan, a very strong team, today they were very concentrated”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Andriy Shevchenko spoke to DAZN at the end of Genoa-Milan:

On the match: “The team tried to play the match. When they score you goals immediately, the game plans change a bit. The team tried to get back into the game, but unfortunately Milan were up to it today ”.

On the missing goal: “Rightly today we tried to score. I also give credit to Milan, they are a very strong team fighting for the Scudetto and coming from two defeats. Today they were much more concentrated ”.

Still on the match: “We managed to do something today. The goal was missed, but there were actions built with ideas. With work and will you get there. The club is working for the transfer market, I am focused on the games that arrive. We have Juve on Sunday, it is a series of difficult matches for us. We have so many players out due to injuries, it’s difficult. But we are on the right path, we have to fight to the end. Let’s grit our teeth and move on ”.

Finding Maldini, Dida, Milan again: “A beautiful emotion. I wish Milan to do very well. In the Champions League next week I will cheer for them ”.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

THE DRIBBLING OF… Mario Frongia. Cagliari, a draw of pride with a super Radunovic! – Casteddu football

11 hours ago

Which opponents can Italy meet in the playoffs to go to the World Cup in Qatar

2 weeks ago

F1, Ferrari hard on the Giovinazzi case. Alfa Romeo, there is the announcement date

3 weeks ago

“We could have done better, we’re sorry. Derby? Now I’m going to see Inter.”

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button