Milan accelerates for Renato Sanches: Lille asks for 35 million, this is the Rossoneri strategy

Midfielder wanted. Because the Kessie case is difficult to resolve, and because the Africa Cup, in the hottest period of the season, will deprive Stefano Pioli of the same Ivorian and another pillar of the team like Ismael Bennacer. The market men of via Aldo Rossi, therefore, in view of the January session, are looking around in search of a solution.

Good relations with Lille

According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri’s main target is Renato Sanches. According to the indiscretion reported by the rosea, Milan intend to accelerate for the Portuguese, who is linked to Lille by a contract until 30 June 2023. It is a difficult undertaking, but not impossible. Because relations with the French company are excellent and because the boy would be happy to move to Milan.

The request and the strategy

But how much does Lille ask for the player’s card? Much! There is talk of 35 million euros, a figure that is far from easy, especially on the winter market. AC Milan will make an attempt anyway: as the Gazzetta reports, the Rossoneri aim at least to block Renato Sanches immediately to discourage competition, which is fierce.