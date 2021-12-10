Milan, account cleansed of online scammers. The judge: now the bank has to repay

Milan, 10 December 2021 – The account holder was the victim of one of the most sophisticated forms of online scam, which starts with a “flirtatious” message and ends up with a phone call from a finished operator who steals secret codes and empties the account. The result: € 8,128 volatilized, and ended up in the pockets of scammers through three distinct operations carried out between 18 and 19 December 2020. One year after the fraud, the Milanese college of the Financial Banking Arbitrator (body set up to settle disputes between citizens and credit institutions, avoiding court cases) proved the victim right. The credit institution, in this case Poste Italiane, will have to reimburse the sum withdrawn by deception by the scammers. Thus the account holder will be able to recover the entire amount. “We reiterate to all credit managers the need to invest in sophisticated protection systems”, explains Christian Gambarelli, president of Adiconsum Milano, the consumer association promoted by the CISL that followed up the appeal.

“The system banking in general is recovering huge resources through the strong cut of staff – he continues – we believe that they can be used to ensure that the protection of savers is up to par. ” had been hooked after the installation of the Post Office app by a false operator of the anti-fraud department who, with the excuse of “suspicious movements results on the account”, taking advantage of good faith had led him to carry out a series of online operations that had made payments without his knowledge. Poste’s lawyers argued that the protection systems were valid: the scam “was committed due to the negligent behavior of the customer”, who carelessly communicated data and secret codes despite the prevention campaigns on the phenomenon of For the college, however, “in the absence of attaching the documentation proving the correct authentication of the disputed transactions, these must and be considered unauthorized, with consequent full refund “.







