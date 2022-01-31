Milan, after Kessié is Renato Sanches: Maldini advances for June | First page

Milan went ahead, very far, for Renato Sanches. To the point that the Rossoneri have done everything to try to anticipate in January the arrival of the midfielder in Milan, but due to a series of problems the operation did not go as the management had tried to direct it. In the meantime, why Kessie refused to go to Tottenham, with the two clubs that had already reached an agreement, and also why the failure to leave Castillejo froze other income. But the negotiation has by no means ended on a dead end, indeed, soon we will talk about it again with even greater emphasis because the one between Sanches and Milan is more like a goodbye. MORE THAN A PROMISE – For weeks Massara and Maldini have set up talks with the player and Mendes, his agent, with whom they are also in talks for the renewal of Leao. In summer Kessié will leave and the idea, clear and decisive, by the Rossoneri, is to replace him with Renato Sanches, enthusiastic about the increasingly probable move to Milan. We are not yet on the contract in the drawer, but we are close to it, because the conviction of Maldini and Massara to reach the player is practically total. It is a question of knowing how to wait and you know, patience has always been the virtue of the strong. For now, the Milan managers have had to swallow the discontent of the fans, who were expecting a reinforcement. But tomorrow they will reap today’s sacrifices with interest. Sanches is more than just a promise.