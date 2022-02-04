Milan, after the renewal of Gabbia it’s up to Theo. In the wake Bennacer, then Leao

Yesterday evening, the Milan has formalized the renewal of Matteo Gabbia: “AC Milan is pleased to announce that they have renewed Matteo Gabbia’s contract until 30 June 2026”; the 1999 class, product of the Rossoneri youth sector, will continue to be part of Pioli’s squad, even more at this moment in which the coach must continue to face the numerical difficulties in defense.





Theo’s renewal is imminent

After number 46, it will be up – by very short return of post – a Theo Hernandez. The French full-back, in fact, will sign a new agreement until 2026 and will receive a salary of approx € 4 million plus bonuses. He will therefore be confirmed as one of the pillars of Pioli’s Milan, both from a technical and locker room point of view, having worn the captain’s armband in some recent games.





Soon the turn of Bennacer and Leao

If for Theo only the official announcement is missing, the renewal of I’s contract is in the pipelinesmael Bennacer; the Algerian midfielder should extend his agreement with the AC Milan club until 2026 coming to earn approximately three million euros per season. Furthermore, the renewal of Rafael Leao; Milan is talking to Jorge Mendes, well aware that in the summer the telephone with requests for the Portuguese ace will be weak. Maldini and Massarahowever, they have no intention of getting there unprepared.