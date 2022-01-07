Milan, all about Botman: here’s what plan B is on the new defensive shot | First page

One of Milan’s strengths right now is awareness. To be strong, competitive and with a group that knows how to get out of difficulties. Here because Massara and Maldini want to be careful not to upset the balance even on the market. Few grafts and only if really functional to raise the overall quality of the squad. The positive performance offered by Kalulu against Roma is a confirmation of the certain reliability of the former Lyon who can lead the Rossoneri club to work unhurriedly on the goal of the central defender.

STAY BOTMAN – Milan have no intention of letting go of Botman. Until the Dutch defender is sold to another club, Maldini and Massara will continue to work on the Lille flanks. With the player there is a principle of understanding, Sven said no to Newcastle because he wants to wear the Rossoneri shirt. In the last few hours we have intercepted what is the new strategy of the club in via Aldo Rossi: the idea is, eventually, that of block Botman for June and work on another defender’s loan in this trading session.