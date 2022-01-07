Sports

Milan, all about Botman: here’s what plan B is on the new defensive shot | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

One of Milan’s strengths right now is awareness. To be strong, competitive and with a group that knows how to get out of difficulties. Here because Massara and Maldini want to be careful not to upset the balance even on the market. Few grafts and only if really functional to raise the overall quality of the squad. The positive performance offered by Kalulu against Roma is a confirmation of the certain reliability of the former Lyon who can lead the Rossoneri club to work unhurriedly on the goal of the central defender.

Listen to “Milan, all about Botman” on Spreaker.

STAY BOTMANMilan have no intention of letting go of Botman. Until the Dutch defender is sold to another club, Maldini and Massara will continue to work on the Lille flanks. With the player there is a principle of understanding, Sven said no to Newcastle because he wants to wear the Rossoneri shirt. In the last few hours we have intercepted what is the new strategy of the club in via Aldo Rossi: the idea is, eventually, that of block Botman for June and work on another defender’s loan in this trading session.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

SBK, Rea dictates the law in the Jerez, Lecuona and Honda tests at 1 second

3 weeks ago

Superlega, European Union resolution against. Ceferin: “Clear message to the separatists”

November 24, 2021

shot of 200 thousand euro- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic bomb: “One hundred million offer”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button