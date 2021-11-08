Milan also passed the derby exam: undefeated Rossoneri, first in the standings and Inter always at -7

Saelemaekers’ post in the final and subsequent great chance for Kessie leaves some regrets, but at the Rossoneri home they can be satisfied with the point collected last night in the derby against Inter. With this 1-1, Milan remains first in the standings alongside Napoli who also drew against Verona, remains unbeaten in this Serie A after 12 days and keeps Inter at a distance which is always third at -7.

DOUBLE PENALTY – This morning was reported by Corriere della Sera which tells everything that happened last night on the San Siro field: first there was the goal from a penalty by the former Calhanoglu, who during the celebration did not lose the opportunity to provoke the Milan fans who booed him both in the pre-match and during the match, but shortly after the equal of Milan arrived with De Vrij’s own goal. During the first half, there was then another penalty in favor of the Nerazzurri, but this time Tatarusanu overtook himself and saved Lautaro Martinez’s 11-meter shot.

EXAM PASSED – Pioli’s team therefore also passed the derby exam, taking home a gold point for its classification. Now there will be a break for the national teams, two weeks in which to recover energy and some injuries: at the restart Milan will be busy on the Fiorentina pitch, while Inter and Napoli will face each other at San Siro, with the Rossoneri who will therefore have the chance to earn points to both in case of success at the home of the viola.