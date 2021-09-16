Milan, an illegal construction site appears inside the mosque in viale Jenner. But the Municipality does not intervene – Libero Quotidiano





Matteo Legnani 04 May 2021

The councilor for Urban Planning Pierfrancesco Maran did not let out even a smile, while yesterday afternoon in the City Council he replied to the Northern League player Max Bastoni about the work in progress at the Islamic Center of Jenner Avenue.

Because the answer to the dri (immediate answer question) of the Northern League exponent was one to make you laugh with laughter. But Maran, in providing it, was of an icy composure. Seventeen days ago, on the occasion of a Lega garrison in front of the most famous (illegal) mosque in Italy, Bastoni had managed to document the construction site opened in Viale Jenner by the Muslims with some photos and a video. And exactly two weeks ago he had sent the dri to find out if the Municipality was aware of those works and if they were authorized. Although the deed bears the name of “immediate answer question”, it took the Urban Planning offices two weeks to put Councilor Maran in a position to respond. He first explained that “the work in progress, referable to the fixtures, could be compatible with interventions that do not require authorization” and then added that “however, those carried out on the flooring could require it”.

So, he went on to say that «The local police will carry out a further investigation per verify the actual extent of the works ». And concluded by summarizing that “no authorization has been given by the Municipality to work at the Islamic Institute of Viale Jenner”, which will serve “a second check to ascertain the actual nature of the work in progress” and that (and this is the part more beautiful) “it was not possible to ascertain the use of the structure as a mosque as during the inspection of the local police no prayer was in progress and therefore it will be necessary to proceed with a check on the suitable days and times”.

Now, Even the neighborhood cats know that Viale Jenner is a mosque. On the Friday of the Lega garrison, a small sign placed by the Muslims themselves indicated “access to the mosque” for the faithful through the entrance in Via Butti. And the center of Viale Jenner appears in the Plan of religious facilities (Pra) drawn up by the same arrived Sala in 2018 among those that did not qualify to be “remedied”. Where “religious equipment” stands for “places of prayer” as indicated in the same Pra. Obviously, when he was given the floor for the reply to Maran, Bastoni said he was «not satisfied from the words of the commissioner. It seems absurd and disrespectful to me – he explained – that after 14 days the Municipality is unable to explain to the Milanese the extent of the works in progress in Viale Jenner and their legality. The same municipality that takes a moment to fine shopkeepers and street vendors for the slightest offense ».