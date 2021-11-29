“Milan and Napoli are alike, Inter are different”

(ANSA) – VENICE, 28 NOV – “Regardless of the result, one or two to zero changes relatively, today I save the spirit of Venice: we have never been dominated from the first to the last. We tried and did it with courage a good quality of play, what we lacked is the quality in the last 30 meters, we always hit the wall, we made trivial technical mistakes for the strength of Inter, it is undeniable; I believe that, from a technical point of view, yes can do more “. These are the words of Paolo Zanetti, coach of Venezia, after the defeat against Inter. The coach of the lagoon made some considerations on the current state of the team: «Quantitatively we are there, qualitatively I don’t know, it’s a path. It is normal that I have to think over a longer period. We started when everyone told us they weren’t even worthy to participate in this championship and we have 15 points. Not a few for a team like ours. In addition to this there are strangers, young guys who have exploded compared to three months ago, with work you can improve a lot “. With the arrival of the transfer window, Zanetti thinks” that we will try to raise the technical rate of the team, with the resources that the company will make available to us. We cannot play football on individuals, but on the group and also physically we have to go faster. “The calendar is not the most ‘soft’:” We are facing a difficult month with Atalanta, Verona, Juve and Lazio, we have put aside something, beating Rome, Fiorentina, Bologna, drawing in Genoa. We are competitive to play for it. We do not make plans, we prepare every game to the maximum and we will try to score points anywhere and against anyone, it is certain that the others have 11 champions on the field and 10 in bench: it’s not easy “. Lastly, Zanetti praises Inter: “Milan and Napoli resemble each other in terms of style of play and characteristics, Inter are different, in addition to the game they also express physicality, they are strong in duels, but also in the technical and tactical aspects, yes he plays the Scudetto and I think he has reached the maturity to do well in Europe. ” (HANDLE).