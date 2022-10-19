Milan: Angelina Jolie with mastectomy marks, the mural in San Babila

Lifestyle

Street Art in Italy, a journey through graffiti and murals along the boot

From Val Camonica to Ragusa: a journey along the boot to discover some of the most interesting urban art projects on the national (and international) scene. Accompanying us are Anna Fornaciari and Anastasia Fontanesi of Travel on Art who have just published ‘Street Art in Italy for Polaris. Journey between places and people ‘, a’ walk ‘in 17 regions to discover how graffiti writing, street art and neo-muralism have transformed villages and cities of our country curated by Costanza Ruggeri

Our trip to Italy together with Anna and Anastasia of Travel on Art, to discover the most significant urban art projects in our country, starts from PARK DORA to TURIN, one of the most active cities in Italy as regards the urban sphere. Artists such as Graphic Surgery, 2501 and V3bo have created their works on the three towers of the Vitalia area

We stay in Piedmont but we move to CAMOin the Cuneo area, a village of 100 inhabitants nestled in the hills of the Alta Langa where you can admire the reproduction of the portrait of San Sebastiano di Tanzio da Varallo (in photo) curated by Andrea Ravo Mattoni. The open-air museum project was born in 2013 with an artist residency program