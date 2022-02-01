Milan anxious for Ibra: tendon inflammation does not improve, the derby is at risk

There is no good news from Milanello in view of a derby that could be decisive for the fate of Milan in the league. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the chances of seeing Ibrahimovic on the pitch against Inter have dropped dramatically in recent days. Obviously, Zlatan will try to the last, but the optimism of last week – writes the newspaper – has given way to pessimism.

The pain persists

The problem is always related to the Achilles tendon: the inflammation, in fact, does not improve, with the attacker continuing to feel pain. The tests have ruled out the presence of injuries, and this is comforting, but the discomfort persists. In short, what seemed to be a problem of little relevance, which can be solved in a short time with a little rest and therapy, has been transformed, over the days, into something greater. Nothing to worry about, mind you, but the risk of going to the derby without Ibra is now real.

Race against time

It is useless to go around it: the body of Zlatan, at forty, begins to show evident signs of abating. Now his is a race against time: on Saturday Milan will face Inter in what could be the key game of the season and Ibra will do everything to be at least available for the bench. Meanwhile, Giroud warms up and is applying for a starting shirt.