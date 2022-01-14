Milan anxious for Tomori, out of knee resentment: the words of Pioli and Maldini on the transfer market | First page

Bad news for Milan, who lose Fikayo Tomori through injury. The English defender, returning to the field after recovering from Covid, got hurt tonight at San Siro during the Coppa Italia match against Genoa.

At 20 ‘he stopped alone, touching his left knee. He initially tried to stay on the pitch, but after four minutes he was forced to leave the pitch: in his place came Florenzi, who positioned himself in the role of right-back with the consequent centralization of Kalulu alongside Gabbia. The first diagnosis speaks of a left knee resentment for Tomori, to be evaluated in the next few hours.

AC Milan, which had already lost Kjaer for the rest of the season, he is still looking for a central defender on the transfer market. After realizing that it is impossible to take immediately Botman from Lille, the Rossoneri managers are evaluating the candidacies of Diallo (PSG) e Bailly (Manchester United).

Paolo Maldini had declared in the pre-match: “There are too many names and we cannot deny everything, we work with the lights off. I believe that in this first half of the season we have also seen the reliability of all our central defenders, so it is not certain that someone will arrive in this January market “.

The coach Stefano Pegs he commented after the race: “I hope it’s nothing serious, quite the contrary I hope to have Tomori back on Monday against Spezia. ”