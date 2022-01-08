“Milan are doing well, Leao reminds me of Henry”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pioli press conference: the words of the Rossoneri coach on the eve of Venice Milan. The coach thus presents Penzo’s match

Stephen Pegs presents Venice-Milan in the press conference standings on the eve. MilanNews24.com follows and transcribes his statements live.

KALULU-CAGE – “Protected by the team? Yes, it is a sense of responsibility, union and belonging. We work with great passion together. We know that unity and compactness at certain moments are our strength. We try to give our best with the awareness of being strong“.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “He’s always pissed off, he’s always angry with someone to come up with all the reasons. But he is happy with the victory of the team and the way he entered. He will put all the necessary determination tomorrow“.

LEAO – “It can’t be 100%, it’s getting closer but it also has to put in time. He must continue to work with ambition and conviction because he can become a very strong player at European and world level“.

FORMATION – “I saw the team well, today we train at 12 and I will understand the conditions better. When we win we have always run less than our opponents, physically managed well. Tomorrow’s choices will depend on physical condition and strategic choices for the type of match“.

POSITIVE – “It is a particular moment where we have to be very careful and respect the protocols to be safe. It is an unpredictable phase, we are under daily control given the previous findings. But we are ready to play. Public? We suffered from the absence of the fans we took for granted. Now that we have tasted their support, it’s tough. It is clear that in order for the fans to continue, they must be respectful and do their part“.

COME BACK – “We have complicated games on the calendar. Venezia is a well trained, fast and technical team. We need a high level competition, with mentality and intensity. But the path is our path, it is not directed at the opponents. We want to win games and score a lot of points“.

WITH THE SMALL – “In terms of performance, the team has always been ready. It is the quality of the plays that determines the results. Tomorrow we must combine quality with organization to win a difficult race“.

ARBITRATION DISPUTES – “I don’t follow social media, I don’t care. The game that matters is tomorrow’s“

GOALS SUBMITTED BY INACTIVE BALL – “There was a position error, but not Krunic’s. We work on it and we know how much they can weigh over the course of a championship“.

CALDARA – “I am happy that he is playing continuously, he is an excellent player and a professional. Hope you get back to the levels of the player we knew“.

TONALS – “Tonali’s secret is the talent and the work he does every day to improve“.

BAKAYOKO – “The initial difficulties are due to his condition. He had a few problems and was late. He changed his playing principles and got to know the way we play. I am convinced he is very strong, he was unlucky in some positives. Its performance has been good but it can do better“.

ZANETTI – “He is young, but clear concepts and precise ideas. He is a capable manager who is making the team play very well“.

DIFFIDES – “There are no less important matches, they are all worth three points. Tomorrow is a very important race to give continuity. It is an unpredictable moment, as long as they are doing well, the best players play“.

RIGORIST – “If Zlatan feels like taking a penalty he will take it, if he plays“.

THEO HERNANDEZ – “With Roma he played the best match in terms of application and concentration. He trained well this week, if you prepare perfectly then you play a certain way. It has to find this continuity because it is too important to us“.

LOCKDOWN – “He had brought us satisfactory sporting results, but we hope not to relive it. We follow all protocols to keep playing with them“.

AC MILAN WOMEN – “Big good luck, I heard Ganz this morning. We look forward to a very positive start to the year“.

TO PLAY AND NOT TO PLAY – “This is the season, you have to adapt. It is like this all over Europe, there are games that are played and others that are not. We are happy to have played, we are thinking of putting on a serious and effective performance to win the game. Then there are the competent bodies that make decisions that are not easy“.

PRESSING VENICE – “We played well with Roma, it’s true. Sometimes Venice will come to pick us up, we won’t have to move so much and give a solution under pressure“.

REBIC – “He is a strong striker who has quality, aggression and an important physical strength. The central striker can do well, but he can also start from the left. It will be one more weapon available to the team ».

NARROW FIELD – “Maintaining full breadth is always very important. We will have to be in control of the game and make the right choices in game situations that we know how to recognize“.

ROLE TONALI – “He has grown up, the position is not so decisive. Sometimes it opens on the center-right. He needed a path of knowledge, that we play with one or two midfielders is not a problem for him. It has gained awareness to be useful in both phases“.

INTENSITY’ – “If you don’t play at a certain intensity you have less chance of winning. The really strong teams, it happened to us, win even without going to 100 per hour“.

LEAO AS MBAPPE ‘? – “Leao reminds me a lot of Henry at the beginning of his career. I think he has to work hard on his head to try to be very ambitious. With his means he can reach the roof of the world“.

ENTHUSIASM – “Wins and positive matches give you more confidence and awareness. It is right to try the play“.

STRONGER YOUNG TONALS THAT HAS TRAINED – “Yes, it is at a very high level ».

RECOVER ENERGIES – “What we did doesn’t matter anymore, it only counts tomorrow. The team will be ready, then there will be difficulties to face during the game with clarity“.