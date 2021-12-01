Milan are looking for a new striker: meeting with Darwin Nunez and ‘crack’ agent Agustin Alvarez on Friday | First page

Milan is looking for a new striker: according to what we learned exclusively from Calciomercato.com, next Friday there will be a meeting between the Rossoneri management and Darwin Nunez’s agent but most of all of the crack Agustin Alvarez, respectively Uruguayan striker born in 1999 of Benfica, for some time in the viewfinder despite the high cost of the tag and the ideal profile on which to build a project for the years to come, e second Uruguayan striker class 2000 of Penarol.

PELLEGRI, SCOUTING IN SOUTH AMERICA AND THE MEETING IN MILAN – In conjunction with the possible departure of Pietro Pellegri, which to play more is sifting through the possible destinations Turin and Genoa, the Rossoneri club moves, in Milan and South America: the summit scheduled for Friday with Edgardo Lasalvia, agent of Nunez and Alvarez, follows the work of one scout very close to 007 by Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, aka Geoffrey Moncada. The observer, stationed in South America, has the task of view three championships by mandate, or that Argentine, that Brazilian and that indeed Uruguayan, to find a forward and a central defender ready for the big leap in Europe.

BETWEEN JULIAN ALVAREZ AND YURI ALBERTO SPUNTA AGUSTIN ALVAREZ – As for the offensive department, the names of also remain hot Julian Alvarez of River Plate, born in 2000, by Yuri Alberto of Internacional, born in 2001, but the most appreciated is undoubtedly Agustin Alvarez, which has the most positive references.

BETWEEN PENAROL AND NATIONAL TEAM, MIX BETWEEN SUAREZ AND CAVANI – Many goals, 23 in 38 games, with the Penarol shirt at home, it is already inserted within the Uruguayan national team: a nice mix between Suarez and Cavani, a forward of maneuver, mobile but with a great nose for goal. The profile remains very hot in perspective, there is no real negotiation yet but the future is on its side: likely on Friday the first speeches are held in view of the summer, even if in January something can move, especially in the case of exits in the offensive department

