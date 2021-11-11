“Milan are my dream team. The renewal? Great sign from the club”

Since Denmark’s retirement, the Rossoneri defender, Simon Kjaer, gave an interview to the Danish newspaper “BT”, during which he expressed all his love for Milan: “There is nowhere I would rather be – he has declared -. My role in the team, with the manager and in the club, the trust I receive and the way we play. It fits me perfectly. It’s a bit of the same role I have in the national team. “

“For many years – he added – I tried to see if it was possible to get to Milan, but it’s the coincidences of football that made it happen in this way “, he said referring to the fact that he arrived at Milanello after a negative experience at Atalanta. “There are many things that make Milan the dream club. I live in Milan, where my children and my wife are happy. No team in the world could have called me and attracted me there if there had also been an offer from Milan. Not it matters who called “.

In short, Kjaer has always dreamed of wearing the Rossoneri shirt: “The renewal of the contract gives me a new status, I appreciate it. For me it is a pat on the back, also because Milan has the policy of not extending more than one year at a time with players over 30. I, on the other hand, signed for two. . This is the greatest signal the club could give me. I would not change my career, or maybe yes, if I could have played for Milan for 15 years. But my story could not have been written better: I ended up in Milan after all. the places I’ve been and the experiences I’ve had on and off the pitch. Will I close in Italy? Yes I could, at Milan. “