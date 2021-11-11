“Milan are the dream club and they gave me a great signal”

Simon Kjaer is now a staple of the Rossoneri. In addition to his great performances on the pitch, his leadership has also grown over time.

Since Denmark’s withdrawal, the defender has given an interview to the Danish newspaper BT, in the course of which he talked about his club.

Simon Kjaer, Milan, Denmark

Her words

“There is nowhere I would rather be. My role in the team, with the manager and in the club, the trust I receive and the way we play. It fits me perfectly. It’s a bit of the same role I have in the national team “.

Then, he added: “For many years I have been trying to see if it was possible to reach Milan, but it is the coincidences of football that have made it happen this way.. There are many things that make Milan the club of dreams. I live in Milan, where my children and my wife are happy. No team in the world could have called me and attracted me there if there had also been an offer from Milan. It doesn’t matter who called ”.

Finally, he says: “The contract renewal gives me a new status, I appreciate that. For me it is a pat on the back, also because Milan has the policy of not extending more than one year at a time with players over 30. I, on the other hand, signed for two. This is the biggest signal the club could give me. I wouldn’t change my career, or maybe yes, if I could have played for Milan for 15 years. But my story couldn’t have been written better: I ended up in Milan after all the places I’ve been and the experiences I’ve had on and off the pitch. If I will close in Italy? Yes I could, at Milan “.