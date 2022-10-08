Milan: At fashion week, Kim Kardashian made an impression

Milano : At fashion week, Kim Kardashian made an impression

The American presented, on Saturday September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy, the collection she created with the Dolce & Gabbana brand.

1 / 9 AFP It was the American who designed and produced this parade. AFP AFP

The fourth day of Milan Fashion Week was marked by the presentation of the Dolce & Gabbana collection designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, who bought one of the most expensive houses in California . This meeting, Saturday September 24, 2022, was awaited by the fans who were numerous to crowd in front of the Métropol, the headquarters of the Italian house, in the hope of seeing the star.

The backdrop for the parade was a black-and-white film of Kim, a platinum blonde, enjoying a pasta dish at the restaurant. Everything, in slow motion, was interspersed with innocuous gestures like wiping your mouth or helping yourself to a piece of bread which, executed by the American, made up a fascinating performance. The models followed one another to rhythmic music to unveil the collection entitled “Ciao Kim”, whose pieces were chosen by the reality TV star from the house’s archives from the years 1987 to 2007. They therefore include reissues or historical pieces such as integral jumpsuits and ultra-tight dresses, corsets and transparent or lace lingerie, but also more streetwear looks, low-waisted jeans and crop tops.

“The past few days have felt like a dream…the most magical experience, and the culmination of an incredible journey I’ve been on for the past few months. I have always loved the beautiful looks of the 90s and 2000s, feminine and daring. They have always given me confidence and made me feel very glamorous. As soon as you pass a dress from the brand, you feel that the intention, when it was designed and made, was to celebrate the woman who wore it. It has always been a source of inspiration for me and it is at the heart of my own brands”, reacted Kim Kardashian, on Instagram, the day after the presentation.

She specified that the idea of ​​this collaboration was born after a dinner shared with the two Italian designers. Kim says she then “reviewed” all the looks of the house since 1987. In addition to having selected “the most emblematic”, the ex-wife of Kanye West also designed and produced the entire Milanese show. “This process allowed me to express my creativity without limits.” And to conclude: “Never could I have imagined, when I was still a young girl watching Linda Evangelista and Monica Bellucci on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalks, that I would be directing a collection and a fashion show for the brand during Milan fashion week.

( AFP )