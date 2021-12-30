Milan awaits Rebic: with him, Pioli changes the face (and the results) of the entire team | First page

The Milan who met today in Milanello for the return to activities he is still anxiously awaiting good news from the infirmary. In fact, there is a player who at the start of the season has positively changed the performance of the AC Milan club more than anyone else and who, from the moment of his first injury, has forced Stefano Pioli to an almost zero shift which then led to other overloads and decaying performance. That player is Ante Rebic that as an attacking joker or winger in the wing, it can be fundamental both starting from 1 ‘and from the bench and that, at least for the moment, he has not yet resumed group activity.

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE – There is in fact an explosive Milan with Rebic and one a little less concrete without. The numbers, you know, they don’t lie and in fact with Rebic on the pitch Milan has assets 11 games played, with only two defeats (in the Champions League, of which the one against Atletico Madrid still cries out for Turkish revenge) and 9 wins and 2 draws (against Juve and Inter). Without the figure, it changes because in 14 games there have been 7 victories (3 of which in October), but also 5 defeats and two draws.

CHANGE THE FACE – The ankle injury first and the muscle injury, with relapse, following Rebic’s derby effectively stopped Pioli’s Milan flight. with the Croatian he manages to change the face of the entire team. With him on the field, here too numbers in hand, both the number of key steps and the number of big chances created is growing, actually increasing the danger in the team’s goal area. But beyond the numbers, his presence on the field on the one hand grants a Leao the ability to breathe in his tears, but also a Theo Hernandez to have much more coverage in the defensive phase and therefore freedom in the offensive. It even benefits Brahim Diaz, who with Rebic, (who tends to be more centralized than Leao), gets more chances of banks in the strait. In short. the return from the injury was expected by the beginning of 2022 in order to be able to have him on the field from 6 January (maybe not from 1 ‘) against Roma. The wait is therefore ending. Now it’s up to Rebic to restart Milan’s engine.