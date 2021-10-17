Milan awarded in London by Prince William and Kate with the first “Oscar Green” – Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

In Milan one of the 5 prizes worth 1 million pounds. The Earthshot Prize Awards were assigned on the green carpet of the Alexandra Palace, the first major event directed by William who deserves Carlo’s investiture: «Proud of my son with his sustainable commitment».

Milan awarded with the first “green Oscar” wanted by Prince William and Kate. One of the five £ 1 million prizes was awarded to the Italian city. Milan won the podium with its zero-waste company project, with City of Milan’s Food waste hubs: the recovery program of food from supermarkets and canteens to distribute them to NGOs, destined for the most needy.

And at the end of the month, Cop26 The finale of the first edition of the Earthshot prizes awarded on Sunday 17 October evening coincides, not by chance, with the week in which the activity in Milan kicks off after Youth Cop26 and Pre Cop26 in view of the great appointment in Glasgow at the end of the month with Cop26 . In the sign of a Milan-London axis on the increasingly solid sustainability front.

The words of the prince “The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next 1,000 “. “What we decide to do or not do in the next 10 years will decide the fate of the planet for the next thousand years,” William said opening the ceremony of the “Green Oscars” he designed. On the day of the moral investiture, by father Carlo towards William who will take up the role of crown prince when Charles will be king. The son of Elizabeth II, shortly before the awarding of the first Earthshot Prize wanted by William and Kate, said in fact: “I am very proud of my son William, for his commitment that continues to grow in terms of environmental sustainability”.

The Kennedian inspiration For his Earthshot Prize – the most ambitious environmental award ever launched because it is giving away £ 5 million for the next few years, until 2030 – William said he was inspired by J FK's 1962 speech (in which he spoke of " Moonshot ») about the space race that will bring the first American astronauts to the moon.

The other 4 winning projects In addition to Milan, the first edition of the Earthshot Prize awarded Costa Rica’s reforestation program, an Indian patent for cleaner air, the Coral Vida project in the Bahamas (which restores the coral reef) and Vaitea Cowan, godmother of Aem electrolyser technology. Many competitors arrived in the final at the Green Oscars: Sanergy (urban waste recovery project launched in Kenya to overcome hygiene problems) and Wota Box of the Japanese start-up Wota which has developed water reuse solutions.

Kate as presenter (and award winner) And it was also Kate’s day on Sunday evening to make her debut as a host and presenter of the awards to champions of sustainability. Real “Oscar Green”. Prince William, who arrived in a forest green dinner jacket, entered London’s Alexandra Palace with Kate in a light-colored dress, parading on a symbolic Green Carpet. With politicians and stars arriving for the first night of the Earthshot Prize. From the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan to actresses Emma Thompson and Emma Watson. From naturalist Sir David Attenborough to actress Cate Blanchet and singers Ed Sheeran and Shakira. Many celebrities.

Many celebrities (but no one flies from overseas) But no guests who flew from overseas putting the health of the planet at risk with air flights, as William promised (who had also criticized space tourism a few days ago). Only British stars in attendance, the others (many, many VIPs) connected via zoom. The Royal Foundation, the royal foundation. Initially launched by William and Harry together, with their respective life partners, now (after the Megxit and the Sussex overseas landing) it is the foundation of William and Kate. And the Green Oscars are the big bet for the Cambridge’s future. Their first major project.

The project presented to Jill Biden Preceded by the initiative of the Duchess of Cambridge of the 5 Big Questions “to intercept the needs of the little ones (a national questionnaire asked all British families of children under 5 to declare their needs and problems) which she presented to the First Lady USA Jill Biden last July at the G7 in Cornwall. While the Green Oscars are born from an intuition of her husband William.