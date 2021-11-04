Milan back to the wall but Ibrahimovic rests. The fans have already chosen

The strength of a sentence, capable of describing the scenario in a concise and effective way. “Backs to the wall, let’s give our best” explains Davide Calabria, captain in the absence of Romagnoli (who returns tonight in his place and with the armband), and exponent of that new generation that has given unsuspected physical, moral and football energies to the Milan returned to leaders after a life of torments. Stefano Pioli, the coach who – in the opinion of Paolo Maldini – is to be considered the main protagonist of the Rossoneri renaissance, is even more resolute: “We are at the final crossroads”. Both, Pioli and Calabria, want to remember a reality carved by numbers: in the Champions League group, with 0 points in the standings, Milan is at a crossroads. Either he starts winning again and then opens up to some hope of a miraculous recovery, or he is out of the game and out of qualification. Everyone at Milanello knows it and hiding it would be for amateurs. Because then, recent Inter experience under the eyes, it is not said that it is a misfortune to leave the Champions League also because, distinguishing the tests from the results, there is only one negative evening, to be forgotten, and it is the very recent one in Oporto.

On this point, Pioli is even more surgical. In one fell swoop he admits the darkness of Porto and at the same time trims a jab at the Romanist whining misled by Rocchi’s criticisms of the referee Maresca not only on Ibrahimovic’s penalty, but also on the episodes of Theo Hernandez’s expulsion (wrong because before c ‘is a foul on Krunic) and on the contact in the area Kjaer-Pellegrini (it is not a foul). «We won in Rome because we played better than our opponents as we lost against Porto because we played worse. For me there is only this »: here is the poster that should be posted in more than one locker room, not just in Milanello or Trigoria. This is why Milan find themselves back to the wall: they had the wrong evening in Oporto, where they could also have overturned the first two defeats gained against Liverpool (and here nothing to say), and Atletico Madrid (and here a lot to say about the team. referee). Therefore he finds himself at zero. On the other hand, net of the declarations of intent, there is the derby on Sunday evening and Pioli must also consider the event by letting some protagonists of the Olimpico evening rest. The first on the list is Ibrahimovic who has been re-registered on the squad for the Swedish national team since yesterday. He continues to amaze colleagues with whom he played 15-16 years earlier, such as Hernan Crespo (“it’s incredible what he can do at 40!”). With Ibra, Kjaer, Bennacer and Leao can also recover vital energies as Theo Hernandez is disqualified for the derby.

“We need the help of the fans” is the appeal made by Calabria given that the presale with Porto is not exciting (30-35 thousand projections) while for the derby – ça va sans dire – a full house is guaranteed. It is as if even the public of the Milanese faith, deep down, had made the choice.