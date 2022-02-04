Milan, bad news: double forfeit in the derby!

The latest news from Milanello on the conditions of the Rossoneri players ahead of the derby. Two are close to the final flat rate.

There are two days left to the highly anticipated derby of the Madonnina. A Inter Milan that like few other times in recent times will be decisive for the title race. The Nerazzurri are always first in the standings, while the Rossoneri represent the first real rival.

They come though bad news from Milanello after training on Thursday. The editorial staff of Sky Sports a little while ago he updated the situation of the injured and those players in doubt for the big match on 5 February.

Stefano Pioli most likely will have to do without Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Ante Rebic. The two forwards of Slavic origin will both be not ready to end up on the squad list. Conditions not too much improvement for both; Ibra still feels pain in his inflamed Achilles tendon, while the former Eintracht still suffers from an ankle problem.

A blow for those who hoped to see at least one among Ibrahimovic And Rebic in the derby. The choice in attack becomes practically obligatory: Olivier Giroud will make his debut in the Milanese derby, starting from 1 ‘minute as a reference center forward. In the hope of seeing him more cynical and concrete than some of the latest releases.

Giroud in the first leg derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw, he remained on the bench for all ninety minutes. The day after tomorrow will be the only high-level choice for Mr. Pioli in the role of first striker. The alternative at this point is represented only by Marko Lazetic; The latest arrival at home Milan could immediately go to the bench in the derby, with the sensational possibility of making his Serie A debut in the most awaited challenge.

Always the editorial staff of Sky has made it known that there is more hope of revising Fikayo Tomori among those called up. The Englishman also trained today in a group and will most likely be brought to the bench by Pioli. Difficult to start from the beginning given the long inactivity: the defense will be led by the captain Romagnoli and from Kalulu.