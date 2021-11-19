Business

Milan ballast the other European price lists that are in red

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

(Teleborsa) – Sitting no for the Milan Stock Exchange, which does much worse than other European markets, on a day characterized by generally negative weather.

L’Euro / US dollar the session continues just below par, with a drop of 0.70%. L’Gold maintains its position substantially stable at $ 1,861.9 per ounce. Strong reduction in oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) (-3.09%), which reached 76.57 dollars per barrel.

Unchanged it spread, which stands at +119 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 0.83%.

Among the main European stock exchanges substantially weak Frankfurt, which recorded a decline of 0.32%, is moving below par London, showing a decrease of 0.69%, and a moderate contraction for Paris, which suffers a decline of 0.64%.

In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB it is down (-1.31%) and stands at 27,299 points; on the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 29,869 points, retracing by 1.32%.

Negative on FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.27%); on the same line, the slightly negative FTSE Italia Star (-0.4%).

At the top of the ranking of the most important titles of Milan, we find Telecom Italia (+ 3.47%), Recordati (+ 3.34%), DiaSorin (+ 2.79%) e Inwit (+ 1.56%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Unicredit, which gets -4.28%.

It slips Intesa Sanpaolo, with a clear disadvantage of 3.69%.

In free fall Leonardo, which sinks by 3.68%.

Heavy Stellantis, which marks a drop of -3.06 percentage points.

Top of the list of mid-cap stocks from Milan, GVS (+ 4.23%), Saint Lawrence (+ 1.48%), BF (+ 1.43%) e Datalogic (+ 1.06%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Autogrill, which gets -8.85%.

In red ENAV, which shows a marked decline of 4.10%.

Dramatic sitting for Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which fell by 3.98%.

Sensitive losses for LINE, down 3.86%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Friday 11/19/2021
half past one Japan: Consumption prices, annual (previous 0.2%)
08:00 Germany: Production prices, monthly (expected 1.9%; previous 2.3%)
08:00 Germany: Production prices, annual (expected 16.2%; previous 14.2%)
08:00 UK: Retail sales, annual (expected -2%; previous -0.6%)
08:00 UK: Retail sales, monthly (expected 0.5%; previous -0.2%)
10:00 Italy: Industry turnover, monthly (previous 0.5%).

(Teleborsa) 19-11-2021 13:00

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Piazza Affari: dividends on 8 November. Returns over 7%

2 weeks ago

Payment of bills, the news of the Tax Decree are not enough for accountants: ANC requests

2 weeks ago

DIY anti-Covid injection, Palù launches the super weapon against the virus – Il Tempo

2 weeks ago

LinkedIn is only the first victim of Chinese privacy

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button